Advertisement

Couple mistakenly overpays $1,900 for $35 bill, struggles to get money back

Tiffani Cutting says her husband accidentally mixed up their credit card payment with their...
Tiffani Cutting says her husband accidentally mixed up their credit card payment with their internet payment.(KPHO)
By Gary Harper and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, AZ (KPHO/Gray News) – A couple in Arizona is trying to get their money back after grossly overpaying an internet bill by mistake. But two months and dozens of phone calls later, the pair is still waiting on a refund.

Tiffani Cutting told KPHO she and her husband pay their bills online, like a lot of people, because “it’s just easier.”

“It’s a lot quicker. You just go online and do it all at one time, so we don’t have to worry about it,” Cutting said.

But two months ago, Cutting says her husband accidentally mixed up their credit card payment with their internet payment.

He had paid $35 toward their credit card and $1,928.28 to CenturyLink, their internet provider.

Cutting says they noticed the mistake a few hours later and their jaws dropped.

“My husband went, ‘Oh crap.’ He then told me to call CenturyLink in the morning and tell them to send our money back,” Cutting explained.

Cutting said she’s called over 65 times in an effort to get their money back.

“I have been hung up on,” she said. “Then they’ll say we’ll send you a check in 10 days, and then it’s like 30 days, and they say they’ll put it back into your account.”

Cutting and her husband have been waiting two months for a refund. Instead, they have a credit on their CenturyLink account, indicating they’ve paid $1,928.28 ahead.

KPHO reached out to CenturyLink regarding the overpayment.

The company responded with a statement that read, “Thanks for bringing this to our attention. As soon as we were made aware of this, we reached out to our customer.”

CenturyLink has assured Cutting she can expect to receive a reimbursement soon.

“It means a lot,” she said. “We’re not rich. We need to have that money back.”

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Jason Robinson, 39, has been charged in connection with scamming multiple car dealers in Waco
Scammers target Central Texas auto dealerships using stolen identities
Marely Salas, a fifth grade student at Chilton Elementary, is being praised for helping her...
Central Texas girl praised for saving family as fire ravaged home
A booking photo of Jesse Williams showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his...
Capital Murder: Texas man accused of shooting girlfriend’s teenaged sons while they slept
Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game

Latest News

“This operation is the result of several months of intense and unrelenting fact-finding work by...
Feds, Dallas Police arrest 20 drug dealers during ‘Operation Shut Down Corner’
Bonnie Guess Mazock , 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.
Texas high school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Vehicle catches fire during human smuggling attempt
Vehicle catches fire during human smuggling attempt
Gov. Greg Abbott made a pitch last week to solidify parental rights as an amendment to the...
Gov. Greg Abbott taps into parent anger to fuel reelection campaign
Bitcoin mining is done by computers, all over the world, running algorithms and complicated...
Crypto Mining Explainer