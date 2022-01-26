Front #2 of the week comes overnight Thursday

Clouds will move back in tonight and that should help to keep most of us above freezing by a few degrees. Some spots that don’t get as much close cover might touch freezing early to start the day. Despite the extra cloud cover on Thursday, high temperatures will be a bit warmer than where Wednesday ended up. We should be able to reach close to 60 degrees. The extra clouds building in are ahead of our next front which comes in overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. We don’t see a big temperature drop with this front, we keep highs in the mid-50s Friday but we’ve got a gradual warm up going into the weekend.

While there may be a stray shower with our front, the air at the surface just looks too dry for us to get a good soaking. A brisk north wind keeps highs in the 50s still on Friday behind the front. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible throughout the day on Friday. The clouds we have on Thursday are gone Friday as a reinforcing shot of dry air comes in behind the front. The weekend gets off to a cold start with the potential for a widespread freeze on Saturday morning. Despite cold mornings, the afternoons actually look quite nice, with sunshine and afternoon highs climbing above normal, into the mid and upper 60s.

