Girl Scouts lean into entrepreneurial spirit amid another pandemic cookie season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cookie season is here for the Girl Scouts of Central Texas and they’re still selling amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Joining First News at Four to talk about how COVID has changed some things for the organization was Kathryn Mendoza, a Girl Scout Cadet from Iola. Mendoza has been a Girl Scout since she was in kindergarten, but the past two years have been a little different.

This season, Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing pandemic. Mendoza described the changes, explaining that they are masking up and social distancing with their customers.

Many Girl Scouts are running outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines while still getting everyone’s favorite cookies to their customers. The Girl Scouts have gotten creative in many ways, from running virtual friend-to-friend cookie booths on social media to setting up drive-through locations to stretching their digital marketing skills. Girls as young as 5 years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities, and have fun by participating in the cookie program.

Anyone who wants to buy some cookies can of course order them through a local Girl Scout, but there are a few other options too. For anyone who doesn’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area. For anyone who is not a cookie person, but still wants to support the Girl Scouts can donate here.

