Advertisement

Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We first spoke to the Daniels family in 2012. Since then, his mother has passed away never knowing what could have happened to her son.

Upon the persuasion by the Daniels family Ft. Bend detectives have reopened the cold case into Derrick Dwayne Daniels disappearance. The family met with the investigative team just yesterday.

Years ago, investigators looked for leads in Nacogdoches. This time they suspect foul play may have happened in the Houston area.

Daniels sister Jenneatta Daniels and the family patriarch, William Earl Daniels carry on the effort to find closure.

Daniels was last seen in the Mission Bend area of Ft Bend County. Anyone with information regarding this cold case is asked to call Ft. Bend County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 281-341-4686 or Ft. Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Jason Robinson, 39, has been charged in connection with scamming multiple car dealers in Waco
Scammers target Central Texas auto dealerships using stolen identities
A booking photo of Jesse Williams showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his...
Capital Murder: Texas man accused of shooting girlfriend’s teenaged sons while they slept
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Manhunt over: Suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable captured
Marely Salas, a fifth grade student at Chilton Elementary, is being praised for helping her...
Central Texas girl praised for saving family as fire ravaged home

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston.
U.S. Rep. Crenshaw sends mail-in ballot applications to voters after Texas banned practice for election officials
KWTX obtained the booking photo for Jamar McNair Jones, who is facing a slew of charges and is...
Carjacker shot by armed Central Texas driver released from hospital, booked into jail
WEBXTRA: Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man
WEBXTRA: Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man
“This operation is the result of several months of intense and unrelenting fact-finding work by...
Feds, Dallas Police arrest 20 drug dealers during ‘Operation Shut Down Corner’