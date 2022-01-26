Advertisement

Feds, Dallas Police arrest 20 drug dealers during ‘Operation Shut Down Corner’

“This operation is the result of several months of intense and unrelenting fact-finding work by the investigative teams of the FBI, DEA, and Specialized Units of the Dallas Police Department” stated Dallas PD Assistant Chief Mike Igo.(Dallas Police Department)
By CBSDFW Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Twenty alleged drug dealers and dozens of others have been arrested and charged in what the U.S. Attorney’s Office is calling “Operation Shut Down Corner”.

The operation – which involved more than 150 agents and officers from the North Texas OCEDTF Strike Force – focused on Hamilton Park, a north Dallas neighborhood that has been plagued by crime driven by a violent gang known as the Hamilton Park Posse.

During the investigation, DEA agents and their law enforcement partners seized 37 guns, 220 pounds of drugs (including cocaine, fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, methamphetamine, and marijuana), and more than $400,000 in assets that included cash, cars, and jewelry.

Sixteen people have been charged in two indictments alleging a variety of crimes, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, maintaining drug involved premises, using cell phones to facilitate the distribution of controlled substances, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

“This drug trafficking, gun wielding street gang has been terrorizing their neighborhood for far too long,” U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said at a press conference Wednesday. “I hope the residents of Hamilton Park will rest easier tonight knowing that the Justice Department has their backs.”

Officials called the drug ring a ‘highly organized, poly-drug distribution organization, feeding our streets with cocaine, crack-cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and deadly counterfeit prescription drugs’.

Those arrested and charged include:

  • Randall Hoskins, aka “Rambo,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
  • Demetric Watson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
  • Rosie Bush, aka “Shanta,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
  • Kemerra Gilbert, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
  • Jerome Brown, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
  • Jimmy Reedy, aka “UM-8033,” charged with unlawful use of a communication facility
  • Quientin Titus, aka “QT” or “Quick Trip,” charged with maintaining a drug involved premises and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
  • Devonte Thursby, aka “Wook,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and unlawful use of a communication facility
  • Jerome Miller, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
  • Brian Williams, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
  • Staecey Logan, charged with two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility
  • Kimmy Blanton (fugitive), charged with unlawful use of a communication facility
  • Tamara Cashaw, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and unlawful use of a communication facility
  • Damone Dixon, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
  • Michael Gipson, aka “Grip,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
  • Bridney Fannin, charged with unlawful use of a communication facility
  • Reginald Lamar Denson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Jahmear Chance Jackson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Addison Cole, aka “Addy” or “Scat Back,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
  • Sergei Gharpetian, charged with conspiracy to launder money
  • Tigran Mkrtchyan, charged with conspiracy to launder money

