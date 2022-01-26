Killeen ISD does away with proof of COVID tests before employees return

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The complicated of COVID-19 and the omicron variant continues to change things. Tuesday night was no exception.

The Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted to update its COVID leave policy for employees. This was prompted by difficulties in finding COVID PCR tests.

The update keeps five days of leave but takes away the requirement to show proof of a negative test before returning to work.

“There’s been a lot of complications in regards to seeking medical professional assistance,” said John Craft, KISD superintendent, during Tuesday night’s meeting.

This changes a previous decision made in September, that allowed the five extra days and required a test.

Lack of testing ability in the area prompted decision-makers to change the policy.

“Not only that, we ran short on the rapid screeners that we were administering in conjunction with the National Guard and the City of Killeen at our own testing site,” said Craft.

Even for parents like Teresa Bonilla, the change seemed agreeable.

That is a rarity, considering she and other parents have picketed school board meetings since the beginning of the semester. All are wanting tougher COVID safety precautions in schools.

“Let’s take it, you know, we don’t have enough tests, labs are backed up,” said Bonilla. “And by the time they get that they’re only getting paid for five days anyway.”

The Killeen Educators’ Association agrees with the change. But its members suggest using rapid tests instead of requiring a PCR.

“Rapid test results should be an acceptable form of proof,” wrote Rachel Bourrage, KEA president. “We are not comfortable about the new guidance from the district that employees can return to work after 5 days of isolation without receiving a negative test. This makes greater viral spread inevitable.”

As it is now, there is no requirement for any kind of negative test.

The policy will stay in place until Feb. 28.

“We anticipate that we will be through this surge,” said Craft. “In the event that we need to revisit this after Feb. 28, we may be bringing this item back.”

