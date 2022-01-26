Much sunnier today, but we’ll actually be colder than yesterday!

The weather is going against common logic today; despite sunnier skies and similar wind speeds compared to yesterday, high temperatures will be cooler in part thanks to a near-freezing start to our morning. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s should steadily warm through the 30s and 40s before settling in the low-to-mid 50s. Skies stay sunny for everyone but there may be some morning clouds west of Highway 281. Clouds will move back in overnight tonight and that’ll cap overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. Despite the partly-to-mostly cloudy Thursday, high temperatures will be a bit warmer settling in the upper 50s. A cold front swings through Thursday night into Friday morning and while there may be a stray shower with it, rain chances have sunk to 10%. Friday’s front doesn’t bring us a big drop in temperatures as we’ll stay in the mid-50s Friday under sunny skies but we’ll dip slightly below freezing Saturday morning.

Yeah, you may be bundling up if you’re out and about Saturday morning, but you’ll shed the jackets during the day as highs warm into the mid-60s! We’ll stay in the 30s Sunday morning but we’ll be closer to the upper 30s with late-day highs nearing 70°. A weak storm system should roll through Texas Monday and it could be a bit closer to our area giving us about a 30% chance of rain. With the rain chances, highs may drop a bit into the mid-60s, but we’ll likely warm into the low 70s Tuesday as gusty south winds pull warm and humid air up. Forecast models are starting to lock in on a strong cold front arriving for the middle of next week. As of now, rain chances are near 40% Wednesday as the cold front likely moves through during the daytime hours. Temperatures may plummet behind this front going from a high temperature of 72° Tuesday potentially dipping into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday afternoon. The cold air may hang around for the remainder of next week with morning temperatures in the 20s and highs in the 40s and 50s. As of right now, it does not look like the rain chances and cold air will line up to bring wintry precipitation to Central Texas and we’re currently expecting all-liquid precipitation. We’re still a week away from this front’s arrival so the forecast will change. If wintry weather becomes more likely, we’ll of course let you know!

