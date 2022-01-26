Regulations remain sticking point with Killeen design code

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A set of proposed design standards is at the center of the disagreement over regulations for homebuilders in Killeen.

The latest meeting between the City and homebuilders took place earlier this week and a group of builders still feels like regulations the City is proposing could be too restrictive and may hinder choices for home buyers.

“Do we really need the City to govern this whenever it’s already being governed by the private market?” asked Joshua Welch, the Central Texas Home Builders Association president. “That’s kind of the question I’ve got from a lot of the builders.”

Developers and builders are still working toward a compromise to how houses can look.

“We’re OK working with the city, working with the citizens to come up with something that could be a benefit,” said Welch.

But there is still concern the design guidelines could have a negative effect on the housing market.

“They are able to get a quality home and be able to get what they want and we’re not limiting people’s choices on what they want,” said Welch.

Though, the city’s director of planning, Wallis Meshier, said she does not see it that way.

“Maybe it’s a question of thinking outside the box,” Meshier said.

She said the intention of these standards is to make new neighborhoods look nicer.

“I think that there’s an opportunity here to create neighborhoods that will attract a different homebuyer,” said Meshier.

She added, ongoing talks between builders and the city will continue on a regular basis for the next few weeks. There is a hope to have a finalized list in front of the city council by early spring.

But the current list of guidelines on housing elevations and how garage doors may be built still seem too restrictive for homebuilders.

“There’s things like that we just need to think through and goes through those processes and look at it; make sure it’s well thought out,” said Welch.

