Advertisement

Report: Shark bites on the rise again

Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of...
Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.(Source: KCBS/KCAL via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Shark bites are on the rise – but you’re still unlikely to get bitten.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, 2021 saw 73 unprovoked shark bites around the world.

That number is up after three consecutive years of declines, though 2020 could be considered an outlier since the pandemic kept many people away from beaches.

The U.S. leads the world in shark bites, with 47 last year. All but five of them happened along the Atlantic Seaboard.

The good news is, the U.S. does not lead in deadly shark bites. Australia does, as three of its 12 recorded attacks in 2021 were fatal.

The U.S. only saw one such death.

Surfers account for more than half the shark bite victims around the world.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Jason Robinson, 39, has been charged in connection with scamming multiple car dealers in Waco
Scammers target Central Texas auto dealerships using stolen identities
A booking photo of Jesse Williams showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his...
Capital Murder: Texas man accused of shooting girlfriend’s teenaged sons while they slept
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Manhunt over: Suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable captured
Marely Salas, a fifth grade student at Chilton Elementary, is being praised for helping her...
Central Texas girl praised for saving family as fire ravaged home

Latest News

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Prince Andrew renews attempt to get Giuffre suit dismissed
This image shows the logo for the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Medicare posts key nursing home staffing info for consumers
Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law...
Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery
WATCH: Police officer goes viral for dropping off Door Dash order after arresting delivery driver
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
QAnon follower who attacked police at Capitol gets prison