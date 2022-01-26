Advertisement

Simply Lemonade to release alcoholic beverages

Simply Lemonade to release alcoholic beverages
Simply Lemonade to release alcoholic beverages(CNN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Simply Lemonade is about to get less simple.

Coca-Cola is teaming up with Molson Coors to make it an alcoholic beverage.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will have five percent alcohol by volume.

It’ll come in strawberry, watermelon, blueberry and regular.

The lemonade will be available in twelve- or twenty-four-ounce cans.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jason Robinson, 39, has been charged in connection with scamming multiple car dealers in Waco
Scammers target Central Texas auto dealerships using stolen identities
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Bonnie Guess Mazock , 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.
Texas high school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Manhunt over: Suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable captured
A booking photo of Jesse Williams showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his...
Capital Murder: Texas man accused of shooting girlfriend’s teenaged sons while they slept

Latest News

Temple College CNA program
Temple College offers free certified nursing assistant program
Regulations remain sticking point with Killeen's proposed design code
Regulations remain sticking point with Killeen's proposed design code
A set of design standards being proposed by the City of Killeen is still getting pushback from...
Regulations remain sticking point with Killeen design code
Fighting the Good Fight
Central Texas principal co-edits book on African American leadership
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment...
EPA acts to curb air, water pollution in poor communities