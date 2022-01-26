Advertisement

Texas high school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Bonnie Guess Mazock , 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.
Bonnie Guess Mazock , 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Oakridge High School teacher Bonnie Guess Mazock, 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child following a student’s alleged outcry to family and friends.

Detectives started investigating the allegations against Mazock on January 12. 

As a result of the evidence gathered during their investigation, a warrant was filed, and Mazock was placed in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

In order to remain anonymous, call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case #22A011519.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Jason Robinson, 39, has been charged in connection with scamming multiple car dealers in Waco
Scammers target Central Texas auto dealerships using stolen identities
Marely Salas, a fifth grade student at Chilton Elementary, is being praised for helping her...
Central Texas girl praised for saving family as fire ravaged home
A booking photo of Jesse Williams showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his...
Capital Murder: Texas man accused of shooting girlfriend’s teenaged sons while they slept
Misdemeanor arrest warrants for riot participation were issued for Terrance Lavar Carter Jr.,...
Six charged in connection to ‘riot’ during Copperas Cove-Harker Heights basketball game

Latest News

“This operation is the result of several months of intense and unrelenting fact-finding work by...
Feds, Dallas Police arrest 20 drug dealers during ‘Operation Shut Down Corner’
Vehicle catches fire during human smuggling attempt
Vehicle catches fire during human smuggling attempt
Gov. Greg Abbott made a pitch last week to solidify parental rights as an amendment to the...
Gov. Greg Abbott taps into parent anger to fuel reelection campaign
Bitcoin mining is done by computers, all over the world, running algorithms and complicated...
Crypto Mining Explainer