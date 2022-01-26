Texas high school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Oakridge High School teacher Bonnie Guess Mazock, 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child following a student’s alleged outcry to family and friends.

Detectives started investigating the allegations against Mazock on January 12.

As a result of the evidence gathered during their investigation, a warrant was filed, and Mazock was placed in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

In order to remain anonymous, call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case #22A011519.

