10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: January 29th & 30th

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Hit up East Market & Goods and ring in the Lunar New Year with Food Trucks, Local Vendors, Sales, and Samples this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at East Market & Goods located at 6500 Woodway Dr in Waco.

We all deserve the chance to be a superstar!! Silent House Theatre in Waco is now offering group acting lessons for anyone mentally or physically disabled. There will also be Interpreters for the deaf or hard of hearing! Acting classes are a blast, and extremely helpful in social development, team building skills, independent thinking, and confidence. Classes will be held at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre on the last Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for $10 a class. The first class is this Saturday!

Raising Wheels foundation has partnered with Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop in Waco to create an inclusive and accessible family restroom and there is a celebration event at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop at 110 Franklin Ave, Waco on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bitty & Beaus is the first private business in the Central Texas area to have an electric hi-lo adult changing table installed in a family restroom, and we want to celebrate their initiative to be so inclusive to the community!

Two local, Central Texas baseball teams go head-to-head this weekend for a double feature baseball showdown. McLennan Community College takes on Navarro College for games on Saturday: a seven-inning game at noon and a nine-inning game at 2 p.m. this Saturday. Both games are played in Waco.

Join a curious Tyrannosaurus Rex named Buddy who travels the world to discover everything there is to know about dinosaurs at the Mayborn Museum’s newest exhibit which opens this Saturday. Based on the Dinosaur Train TV series, the exhibition embraces and celebrates the fascination kids have with both dinosaurs and trains.

Texas’ own Parker McCollum comes to the Bell County Expo Center this Saturday for a Red Dirt Mardi Gras concert. McCollum is coming up in Texas, selling out Stubbs, Billy Bobs and Nutty Browns, the brash young man with a taste for Rodney Crowell, Todd Snider and James McMurtry had just enough Houston gangster rap in the water to develop a swagger that’s miles from the good ole boy patina so many of his peers embody. But don’t let that bravado fool you, his passion for songwriting runs deep. The concert starts at 8 p.m. with special guest, Flatland Cavalry. Tickets are on sale at bellcountyexpo.com

There is a free, marriage management clinic this weekend for all military and veteran couples looking to strengthen their relationships. Working on communication, trust, reliance, commitment, and romance this event will help equip couples with real tools for real relationships. It takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in Killen. Register at marriagemanagement.org

Enjoy the nice weather this weekend at the Miracle Match Race Series downtown Waco. Saturday and Sunday will both features events in the Miracle Match 5k, 10k, Relay, Half, and Full Marathon events (full marathon & 5K on Saturday only. boutique race offers so much more than the cookie cutter big city races. Even the finisher medal is unique, custom made by a local firefighter who donated stem cells through “Be the Match”, not a factory-made medal. Take on the Miracle Match Half Marathon and earn a custom finisher jacket, fajitas, and beer at the finish line. It all starts at the Suspension Bridge in downtown Waco.

Georgetown Bridal Show will be held on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. You will find everything needed to plan your special day. There will be nearly 80 local wedding experts offering their products and services related to wedding photography, fashion, clothing, wedding venues, DJ’s, and more. Plus attendees will enjoy lots of prizes and giveaways.

Enjoy the local theatre this weekend with a performance of a best-selling children’s classic, Tuck Everlasting at the Waco Civic Theatre. With shows this weekend only, you’ll want to get your tickets today at wacocivictheatre.com

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.