$6M In Narcotics Seized At Texas-Mexico Border Within 2 Days

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted narcotics in two separate enforcement actions with a combined estimated street value of $6,127,806.

Packages containing nearly 299 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Protection)

“Our officers’ vigilance and experience led to these significant drug seizures which kept these dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The first seizure took place on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Los Indios International Bridge when a 19-year-old United States citizen who lives in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico, attempted entry into the U.S. driving a 2010 Ford. Officers discovered eight packages hidden within the vehicle. They removed the packages, which contained 19.88 pounds of cocaine.

The second seizure happened Monday, Jan. 24, at the Veterans International Bridge when a 25-year-old male United States citizen who lives in Mission applied for entry into the country driving a 2004 Ford. Officers found 35 packages hidden inside the car that contained 298.72 pounds of methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is $153,340, and $5,974,466.

Officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles, arrested the travelers and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

