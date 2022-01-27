Advertisement

Baylor WBB holds off Texas Tech to win on the road

Baylor's Sarah Andrews (24) lays up the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Baylor's Sarah Andrews (24) lays up the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball fought until the end to defeat Texas Tech 88-80 on Wednesday night.

NaLyssa Smith finished with her 83rd career game in double figures and 28th career game with 20+ points.

She was excellent in the first half, but it was Sarah Andrews who made big plays down the stretch.

Sarah Andrews scored nine of her 19 points in the third quarter, including a step-back 3-pointer before the buzzer.

Andrews logged double figures for the 12th time in her career.

