Baylor WBB holds off Texas Tech to win on the road

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball fought until the end to defeat Texas Tech 88-80 on Wednesday night.

NaLyssa Smith finished with her 83rd career game in double figures and 28th career game with 20+ points.

She was excellent in the first half, but it was Sarah Andrews who made big plays down the stretch.

Sarah Andrews scored nine of her 19 points in the third quarter, including a step-back 3-pointer before the buzzer.

Andrews logged double figures for the 12th time in her career.

