Advertisement

Burglary suspect allegedly steals East Texas sheriff’s office patrol unit

Joshua Braley (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Joshua Braley (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County law enforcement officers arrested a Henderson man Thursday after he allegedly stole a Harrison County patrol unit while he was in custody, led authorities on a vehicle pursuit, and then fled on foot.

“This incident thankfully ended peacefully,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said in a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “This is one of the many dangers law enforcement encounters daily.”

According to the Facebook post, HCSO patrol deputies responded to Grange Hall Church at 4813 Highway 43 South in Marshall to check out a report of a burglary in progress. When the deputies arrived at the scene, they found Joshua Ryan Braley, 27, and arrested him.

***🚨ARREST🚨*** HCSO Patrol Deputies responded to Grange Hall Church, 4813 Hwy 43 South, Marshall, in reference to a...

Posted by Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Braley was handcuffed and secured in a patrol unit white deputies spoke to the victim and gathered evidence. While in the caged area of the patrol unit, Braley allegedly broke the interior partition and gained access to the driver’s seat and multiple guns, the Facebook post stated.

At that point, Braley fled the scene in the HCSO patrol vehicle, the Facebook post stated.

“HCSO Dispatch tracked the stolen Patrol unit to the 2600 block of Lake Street, in Marshall, where Braley had fled on foot,” the Facebook post stated. “An aggressive perimeter was established by multiple agencies, HCSO, MPD, and TXDPS, including an HCSO K9, resulting in Braley being located.”

Braley was taken to the county jail, and charges are still pending, the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Guess Mazock , 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.
Texas high school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Jason Robinson, 39, has been charged in connection with scamming multiple car dealers in Waco
Scammers target Central Texas auto dealerships using stolen identities
KWTX obtained the booking photo for Jamar McNair Jones, who is facing a slew of charges and is...
Carjacker shot by armed Central Texas driver released from hospital, booked into jail
A booking photo of Jesse Williams showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his...
Capital Murder: Texas man accused of shooting girlfriend’s teenaged sons while they slept
Site of the proposed solar farm outside Crawford, Texas.
Proposed solar farm concerns rural Central Texas residents

Latest News

Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
Drivers in Texas are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country, according to...
Don’t Put Away Your Wallet, $3 Gasoline Is Back And Expected To Hang Around For A While
Texas lawmakers redrew political districts for the state House, state Senate, U.S. House and...
Texas violated voting rights law during redistricting, retiring state GOP senator says in sworn court statement
Packages containing nearly 299 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Veterans...
$6M In Narcotics Seized At Texas-Mexico Border Within 2 Days