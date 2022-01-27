Advertisement

Decrypting Crypto - Local investors taking the plunge

Donny Hunter has been investing in cryptocurrency since late 2020, after first hearing about it seven or eight years ago.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A recent survey from the Pew Research Center found 90 percent of Americans have at least heard about cryptocurrency. Of that 90 percent, less than 20 percent have invested in it, and some of those investors are here in Central Texas.

Donny Hunter said he first heard about cryptocurrency seven or eight years ago, but he couldn’t really get into it at the time. Hunter said that all changed in 2020, and now he’s invested in several different types of cryptocurrency.

Hunter said at that time, he was looking at ways to earn some income from his money and liked the idea of something outside the traditional banking system. He said cryptocurrency was a natural fit.

Hunter said he’s involved in about 15 different coins, including G999, which along with cryptocurrency, is developing a telecom app.

Hunter said he likes investing in companies also working on projects, like G999.

“One of the things that kind of started looking for when I started investing in crypto was what’s behind it,” Hunter said. “Does the project have some kind of function there, is there a product or a service that’s there for long term viability.”

Hunter said he knows there are risks to investing in cryptocurrency, but he likes the idea of controlling his own investments, and that’s one of the most exciting aspects for him.

“That’s been the biggest driving force for me as I appreciate that,” Hunter said. “It is more work because I can’t just call somebody up and say hey, place this money for me, I’ve got to do it myself. If I mess up, well, then I mess up. It’s gone.”

Looking forward to the future, Hunter thinks cryptocurrency, and the technology behind it, will keep growing.

“Bitcoin and blockchain is going to revolutionize a lot of the things that we’re doing in business, especially the blockchain aspect of it,” Hunter said. “And so to me, you know, I’m almost 74-years-old. This is exciting. This is one of the most exciting fun things I’ve done in the last four years, because it’s brand new technology. It’s a brand new area.”

