Advertisement

Don’t Put Away Your Wallet, $3 Gasoline Is Back And Expected To Hang Around For A While

Drivers in Texas are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country, according to...
Drivers in Texas are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.(WDAM)
By CBSDFW Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is $3.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is four cents more than from this day last week and 89-cents more per gallon compared to last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.29 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.90 per gallon.

Those topping off the tank in Dallas as paying an average $3.06 per gallon, while anyone headed to gas stations in Arlington and Fort Worth are shelling out one penny more — giving $3.07 for a gallon of gas.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.35, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week.

Rising geopolitical tensions continue to drive crude oil prices higher, and that will more than likely lead to additional cost at the pump.

“With tensions escalated between Ukraine and Russia and demand for gasoline climbing, market prices for crude oil have been moving upward,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While gas price trends can sometimes be unpredictable, the current market environment suggests higher pump prices could stick around for a while.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Guess Mazock , 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.
Texas high school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Jason Robinson, 39, has been charged in connection with scamming multiple car dealers in Waco
Scammers target Central Texas auto dealerships using stolen identities
KWTX obtained the booking photo for Jamar McNair Jones, who is facing a slew of charges and is...
Carjacker shot by armed Central Texas driver released from hospital, booked into jail
A booking photo of Jesse Williams showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his...
Capital Murder: Texas man accused of shooting girlfriend’s teenaged sons while they slept
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

Texas lawmakers redrew political districts for the state House, state Senate, U.S. House and...
Texas violated voting rights law during redistricting, retiring state GOP senator says in sworn court statement
Packages containing nearly 299 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Veterans...
$6M In Narcotics Seized At Texas-Mexico Border Within 2 Days
Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Natalie Martinez is reportedly 5-foot-4 and weighs about 200 pounds.
San Antonio Police looking for girl who disappeared last week