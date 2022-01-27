Don’t Put Away Your Wallet, $3 Gasoline Is Back And Expected To Hang Around For A While

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is $3.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is four cents more than from this day last week and 89-cents more per gallon compared to last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.29 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.90 per gallon.

Those topping off the tank in Dallas as paying an average $3.06 per gallon, while anyone headed to gas stations in Arlington and Fort Worth are shelling out one penny more — giving $3.07 for a gallon of gas.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.35, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week.

Rising geopolitical tensions continue to drive crude oil prices higher, and that will more than likely lead to additional cost at the pump.

“With tensions escalated between Ukraine and Russia and demand for gasoline climbing, market prices for crude oil have been moving upward,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While gas price trends can sometimes be unpredictable, the current market environment suggests higher pump prices could stick around for a while.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

