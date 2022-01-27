Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Four individuals are behind bars following a prostitution sting by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation, which took place on Friday, January 21st, resulted in the arrest of four people for solicitation of prostitution and warrants, as well as the identification of three possible victims of human trafficking.

The arrestee’s are:

Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21

Solicitation Prostitution



Fedeli, Robert, 59

Solicitation Prostitution



Garcia, Adam, 31

Solicitation Prostitution



Velasquez, Timothy, 30

Solicitation Prostitution



The State of Texas implemented a new law on September 1, 2021, which turned the crime of soliciting prostitution from a Class B misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony, which carries up to two years in state jail and up to a fine of $10,000.

The investigation is on-going.

