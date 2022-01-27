Advertisement

Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting

Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Four individuals are behind bars following a prostitution sting by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation, which took place on Friday, January 21st, resulted in the arrest of four people for solicitation of prostitution and warrants, as well as the identification of three possible victims of human trafficking.

The arrestee’s are:

  • Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21
    Solicitation Prostitution
  • Fedeli, Robert, 59
    Solicitation Prostitution
  • Garcia, Adam, 31
    Solicitation Prostitution
  • Velasquez, Timothy, 30
    Solicitation Prostitution

The State of Texas implemented a new law on September 1, 2021, which turned the crime of soliciting prostitution from a Class B misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony, which carries up to two years in state jail and up to a fine of $10,000.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Guess Mazock , 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.
Texas high school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Jason Robinson, 39, has been charged in connection with scamming multiple car dealers in Waco
Scammers target Central Texas auto dealerships using stolen identities
KWTX obtained the booking photo for Jamar McNair Jones, who is facing a slew of charges and is...
Carjacker shot by armed Central Texas driver released from hospital, booked into jail
A booking photo of Jesse Williams showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his...
Capital Murder: Texas man accused of shooting girlfriend’s teenaged sons while they slept
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

Drivers in Texas are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country, according to...
Don’t Put Away Your Wallet, $3 Gasoline Is Back And Expected To Hang Around For A While
Texas lawmakers redrew political districts for the state House, state Senate, U.S. House and...
Texas violated voting rights law during redistricting, retiring state GOP senator says in sworn court statement
Packages containing nearly 299 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Veterans...
$6M In Narcotics Seized At Texas-Mexico Border Within 2 Days
Natalie Martinez is reportedly 5-foot-4 and weighs about 200 pounds.
San Antonio Police looking for girl who disappeared last week