Hello, gorgeous weekend!

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 54 minutes ago
A weak cold front pushes in tonight and that should help to clear out the clouds we had today. Temperatures overnight fall into the 30s. A dry, cool breeze sticks around for Friday with winds out of the north about 10-20 mph. We’re expecting to only reach the mid-50s tomorrow even with the extra sunshine. Near freezing temperatures Saturday morning, but start thinking about some outdoor plans for this weekend. Sunshine with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday with low 70s possible on Sunday, makes for a fantastic weekend!

We go back to a more active weather pattern next week. It all starts Monday with some widespread rain looking more and more likely. This is good news for us since models are showing upwards of an inch possible and we really need the rain around here. The system to start the week is fairly strong and the system on track to come in around the middle of next week looks strong too. The cold front by the middle of next week will bring the sting of cold back with a shot of arctic air coming down. There will be more moisture to work with as that system slides through and if the timing lines up just right, we could have the potential for some cold rain but also the chance for some winter-type precipitation late Wednesday into Thursday.

Bottom line: it’s still too early to determine whether or not wintry weather arrives mid-week next week. Right now, wintry weather remains unlikely but we do know there’s a significant drop in temperatures coming by the end of next week. We’ll be able to fine-tune the details with next week’s storm system late this weekend with finer details likely coming by Monday. Stay tuned! We’ll keep you in the loop about next week’s weather changes.

