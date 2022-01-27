Keeping a keen eye on two storm systems next week

Although a weak cold front slides through Central Texas this evening, there’s really not going to be any weather concerns through the upcoming weekend! Next week could be an entirely different story as two storm systems could roll through Central Texas. One storm system should bring us appreciable rain while the other should bring a significant chill and potentially some more precipitation. Before we get to next week’s shenanigans, we’ll need to deal with the partly-to-mostly cloudy skies today. Temperatures this morning in the upper 30s and low 40s should warm into the mid-to-upper 50s late in the day. Sure, we may see a few peeks of sunshine every now and again, but expect more clouds than sunshine. A weak cold front swinging through this evening should clear the clouds out and allow temperatures to fall into the mid-to-upper 30s. We’re expecting to only reach the mid-50s Friday despite the extra sunshine. Near freezing temperatures Saturday morning won’t be around for terribly long because sunshine and west winds will boost highs into the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday with low 70s possible on Sunday!

The phenomenal weather from the weekend won’t last into next week thanks to a compact but potent storm system rolling through. We could use the rain and Monday’s 60% rain chance could bring us anywhere from a quarter-inch to maybe just over an inch of rain west-to-east! Monday’s storm system rolls through at the start of the day and it’ll take the better part of the day to exit which should keep temperatures suppressed in the low-to-mid 60s. We’re expecting to see some sunshine return Tuesday and highs could approach 70° again, but all eyes are on a strong storm system that should roll through for the middle of next week. Forecast models continue to diverge about when next week’s front will arrive, when the cold air will move in, and how much rain may happen so we can’t really talk about specific impacts just yet. What we can say is that when the cold front arrives, either Wednesday or Thursday, temperatures should tank into the 40s and 50s for highs late next week with a string of 20s in the morning. It looks like the best rain chances should come on Wednesday. Since forecast models aren’t showing the upper-level trough digging far enough south, we may escape wintry weather chances and we could potentially miss the heaviest rain too depending on how far south that trough gets. Bottom line: it’s still too early to determine whether or not wintry weather arrives mid-week next week. Right now, wintry weather remains unlikely. We’ll be able to fine-tune the details with next week’s storm system late this weekend with finer details likely coming by Monday. Stay tuned! We’ll keep you in the loop about next week’s weather changes.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.