Minnie Mouse to wear her first pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month

British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Minnie Mouse will have a special outfit as Disneyland Paris celebrates its 30th anniversary in March.

She called upon British designer Stella McCartney to create her first pantsuit.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Minnie has always had a special place in my heart,” McCartney said.

The fashion designer created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.

The pantsuit is a symbol of progress for a new generation as Minnie will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March.

“What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style,” McCartney said.

McCartney will also design a unique Minnie Mouse T-shirt as part of International Women’s Rights Day.

