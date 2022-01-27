Advertisement

Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu

Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.(Pizza Hut via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022
(CNN) - If you’ve ever smothered your pizza with hot sauce to give it a kick, starting now you can grab a spicy pizza from Pizza Hut.

The company just added the “Spicy Lover’s Pizza” to their menu.

The pie is loaded with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperoni, red jalapeño peppers and a custom-made topping with herbs and crushed chili peppers.

You can get it in three different versions, double pepperoni, chicken and pineapple, and a veggie version topped with green bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.

A large order of the limited time pizza costs $13.

