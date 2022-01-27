San Antonio Police looking for girl who disappeared last week
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in San Antonio are asking the public for help locating Natalie Martinez, 16, who disappeared in the city’s West Side a week ago.
Police said Martinez was last seen on Friday, January 21, 2022 in the 6000 block of West Commerce Street.
Martinez is reportedly 5-foot-4 and weighs about 200 pounds.
She has straight, shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her right wrist.
The missing girl was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.
