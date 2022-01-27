Advertisement

San Antonio Police looking for girl who disappeared last week

Natalie Martinez is reportedly 5-foot-4 and weighs about 200 pounds.
Natalie Martinez is reportedly 5-foot-4 and weighs about 200 pounds.(San Antonio Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in San Antonio are asking the public for help locating Natalie Martinez, 16, who disappeared in the city’s West Side a week ago.

Police said Martinez was last seen on Friday, January 21, 2022 in the 6000 block of West Commerce Street.

Martinez is reportedly 5-foot-4 and weighs about 200 pounds.

She has straight, shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her right wrist.

The missing girl was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Guess Mazock , 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.
Texas high school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Jason Robinson, 39, has been charged in connection with scamming multiple car dealers in Waco
Scammers target Central Texas auto dealerships using stolen identities
KWTX obtained the booking photo for Jamar McNair Jones, who is facing a slew of charges and is...
Carjacker shot by armed Central Texas driver released from hospital, booked into jail
A booking photo of Jesse Williams showed he had numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, with his...
Capital Murder: Texas man accused of shooting girlfriend’s teenaged sons while they slept
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

Packages containing nearly 299 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Veterans...
$6M In Narcotics Seized At Texas-Mexico Border Within 2 Days
File Photo
‘A shared sense of urgency’: Waco Police, district attorney concerned about gun violence
If you are investing in cryptocurrency, you're required to put that information on your taxes....
Decrypting Crypto -- Putting cryptocurrency earnings on your taxes
A local college professor says people are making money in cryptocurrency in a few key ways.
Decrypting Crypto - How people are making money