San Antonio Police looking for girl who disappeared last week

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in San Antonio are asking the public for help locating Natalie Martinez, 16, who disappeared in the city’s West Side a week ago.

Police said Martinez was last seen on Friday, January 21, 2022 in the 6000 block of West Commerce Street.

Martinez is reportedly 5-foot-4 and weighs about 200 pounds.

She has straight, shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her right wrist.

The missing girl was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

