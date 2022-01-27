‘A shared sense of urgency’: Waco Police, district attorney concerned about gun violence

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department and the McLennan County District Attorney on Thursday announced both share “a sense of urgency regarding gun violence in the streets of our community” and vowed to continue working with community leaders to address the issue.

The police department acknowledged gun violence rates continue to increase in Waco despite its “proactive approach to prevent, intervene, investigate, and suppress gun violence.”

“Words cannot adequately describe the immeasurable toll and trauma gun violence exacts on everyone,” states a news release shared on the department’s Facebook page.

“We see what others see: too many people being shot and killed in our community. We are deeply impacted by the loss of life and trauma plaguing Waco.”

Police said there were 1,894 gun discharges related to crime in the City of Waco in 2021. Further, 12 of the 17 homicides in Waco in 2021 involved a gun, police said.

Officials reminded the public that police officers who respond to calls involving gun violence need residents and witnesses to help them with as much information possible in order to identify shooting suspects.

“We need victims and witnesses to be forthcoming with information as to the suspect’s motives” and “we need victims not to retaliate against those they believe are responsible for the violence directed at them,” Waco Police said.

Police also asked homeowners or residents with Ring doorbell cameras to share any footage that may have captured a shooting.

The department said each case involving gun violence is being “actively reviewed” by investigators in collaboration with the district attorney’s office.

“These investigations are being conducted with great urgency in attempts to identify suspects, make arrests, and remove these violent offenders from our streets.”

The Waco Anti-Gang Center is also being used to identify gang members and drug dealers engaged in violent acts, police said, adding investigators are working with local and federal prosecutors to ensure maximum sentences are imposed.

“The individuals involved in these violent acts will be punished to the full extent of the law,” the department said.

“We all share a sense of urgency. We know unity and collaboration begin with us as we work together ... We know success will only be measured by reductions in gun violence.”

