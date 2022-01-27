Sheriff: Unit solves 14 cold cases in 4 years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local law enforcement agency received a large citizen donation this week to help investigators continue to solve cold cases.

On Tuesday, Patti Beaty, of Robinson, donated $6,000 to the Cold Case Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

“We couldn’t do the job we do at the Sheriff’s Office without the support and cooperation of our good citizens, this will go a long way,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara. “We have an incredible department here...this encourages us even more when citizens step up and support us.”

Beaty said she and her husband Charles heard about the work the unit is doing to bring justice to families and says it inspired them to donate in hopes other cold cases they know about can get solved.

“We do know of a couple of long-ago cases that have not been solved, but they have not been turned over the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, so we’re just hoping one day that will happen,” said Beaty. “We’ve been so impressed with the Cold Case Unit and what they had done in solving long-ago murders, and we know that that is helping those families so much, we just want to be a part of it, and this is just one way that we could help.”

The unit’s supervisor, Capt. Steve January, says the money she’s donating will help them continue to have the freedom to solve cold cases.

“I think the advantage that we have is our Sheriff allows us to travel wherever we need to go, whenever we need to go, and we have no restrictions on how long we can work on these things,” said January.

From Tennessee to New Mexico to Arizona...because of citizen donations the unit has been ale to cross state lines to get local cases solved.

“We’re not having to use taxpayer money, we’re using the money of good citizens that donate to the unit,” said January. “We’ve had some really good contributions and it has allowed us to go to these places, and we’ve even taken other law enforcement agencies along that were not able to afford to go with us.”

Since the MCSO created the unit back in late 2017, they’ve resolved 14 cold cases from 1955 to 2012: 13 of them they believe are murders, and one they’ve ruled a drug overdose.

However, they still have 40 more on-deck waiting for a fresh set of eyes.

“Not all of them belong to us, but we have engaged other agencies in conversations about those cases, and we are getting some cooperation from some of the other agencies,” said January.

Out of the 40 cases, 31 are homicides, eight are questionable deaths, and one is a missing persons case. Nine of the cases belong to Waco PD, two belong to Bellmead PD, one belongs to Hewitt PD, one belongs to Bruceville-Eddy PD and one is out of Fort Worth.

January says they’re working on one of the cases this weekend in Waco.

”We’re fixing to search a very large area looking for a grave, we have some dog teams lined-up,” said January. “It’s in refence to a 19 to 20-year cold case we’re working on.”

While solving that case and others is the goal, January says it’s really about the effort.

“I really believe that the citizens are thankful that someone doesn’t forget about their loved ones and that we don’t give up,” said January. “We try to get answers, we may not always be able to get those answers, but we’re out there trying.”

“That’s all people want sometimes is somebody to care enough to actually look at it and try to investigate it,” he said.

