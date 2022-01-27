Advertisement

Temple Police warns residents of rental property scams

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Departments sends a warning of rental property scams via Facebook Marketplace.

Temple police warns homeowners and realtors of the scam after they were made aware of a property listed for rent on East Dr.

“Officers learned the potential victim visited the location, contacted the realtor before moving forward with the purchase and realized the home was not for rent,” stated Alejandra Arreguin, Public Safety PR Specialist.

Below is a list of potential rental scam indicators that residents should look out for if they are searching for a new place to buy or rent.

  • The property owner or realtor does not want to meet you in person.
  • The property owner or realtor wants you to move in immediately, without ever seeing the property.
  • The property owner or realtor asks for rent or a security deposit before signing the lease.
  • The price is questionably low.
  • The listing has many typos or excessive punctuation.
  • There is no tenant screening process.

If anyone has fallen victim to this type of crime or would like to report any suspicious activity, contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877.

