UPDATE: Houston police officer in critical condition, two stable following shooting
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - One police officer is in critical condition and two are stable after they were shot Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet by law enforcement.
The three were shot near the Midtown area in the 2100 block of McGowen Street.
Officers on Thursday were pursuing a suspect who fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz.
KHOU in Houston reports the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
