UPDATE: Houston police officer in critical condition, two stable following shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - One police officer is in critical condition and two are stable after they were shot Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet by law enforcement.

UPDATE. Our three injured officers are in stable conditions. Media partners, Chief @TroyFinner will provide a briefing with details on the incident at @memorialhermann Hospital in the Medical Center. #HouNews https://t.co/JbS0RlhWWC pic.twitter.com/9Qol5laYRR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022

The three were shot near the Midtown area in the 2100 block of McGowen Street.

Officers on Thursday were pursuing a suspect who fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz.

KHOU in Houston reports the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

