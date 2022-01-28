Good News Friday: January 28, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Good News Friday.

Twelve students from the Killeen ISD DECA chapter competed in the District Five Competition over the past weekend in Cedar Park.

Nine will advance to state.

Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty received their presidential volunteer service awards at the City Council workshop.

All 18 of the royalty earned the PVSA based on the number hours of volunteer service to the community.

Together they earned 14 gold awards, one silver, and three bronze.

The Temple Police Department gave Caleb Yarger a tour of the station and got to meet the chief this week.

The Marlin Police Chief James Hommel and the department is thanking Wal-Mart’s Law Enforcement Outreach Program for donating cupcakes and Powerade to them on Wednesday.

A very happy birthday to Kimber Ramirez.

She’s the niece of one of our producers and she turned four.

The Ellison High School principal and head basketball coach honored basketball star Jamyron Keller for surpassing the 1,500 scoring mark as a junior.

Keller put together outstanding varsity seasons as a freshman, sophomore, and junior.

He received a framed collage of photos before the game against Shoemaker.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.