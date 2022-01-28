Advertisement

Harker Heights Police ask public to identify credit card theft suspect

Surveillance from the Harker Heights Police Department
Surveillance from the Harker Heights Police Department
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify a suspect involved in credit card theft.

The suspect was last seen on Jan. 18 at Target at the 201 block of E Central Texas Expressway and Walmart at the 2020 block of Heights Drive.

According to investigators, the suspect is involved in fraud, forgery and credit card abuse.

If anyone has have information regarding the identity of this individual, contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2.

Posted by Harker Heights Police Department on Friday, January 28, 2022

