Advertisement

Kid Rock threatens to cancel dates on ‘Bad Reputation’ tour if venues require COVID19 vaccine

Rapper and singer Kid Rock performs at Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. on Sunday,...
Rapper and singer Kid Rock performs at Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. on Sunday, April 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)(DAN STEINBERG | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Kid Rock is telling his fans he will not perform at any venue on his 2022 “Bad Reputation Tour” if the venue has COVID-19 protocols in place.

“Trust me. You don’t have to worry. You will be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either,” Kid Rock said in a Facebook post.

Tickets to for the tour went on sale to the general public on Friday.

Kid Rock recently released a profanity-laced new single taking aim at President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci over vaccine mandates and COVID-19 mitigation policies.

Titled “We the People,” the rock song includes a “Let’s Go Brandon” chorus, a not-so-secret code phrase among Biden’s critics that actually means “F*** Joe Biden.”

When explaining why he would cancel the shows at venues with COVID-19 protocols, Kid Rock said, “If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, ‘We The People, while people are holding up their f-ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s--- ain’t happening.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Guess Mazock , 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.
Texas high school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
Site of the proposed solar farm outside Crawford, Texas.
Proposed solar farm concerns rural Central Texas residents
FILE PHOTO: 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood
III Armored Corps units at Fort Hood told to be ready to deploy as tension escalates in Eastern Europe
Three Houston Police Officers were shot Thursday in Midtown.
Houston Police officers shot Thursday in stable condition

Latest News

LIVE: Biden infrastructure, economy remarks
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks after announcing his retirement. (CNN, POOL)
Breyer: Of course people don't agree
Texas lawmakers redrew political districts for the state House, state Senate, U.S. House and...
Texas violated voting rights law during redistricting, retiring state GOP senator says in sworn court statement
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
US delivers written response to Russia over Ukraine crisis