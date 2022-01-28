Advertisement

Over 1,000 guns stolen over the past 5 years in Waco

Even if you think you have a secret hiding spot in your car, you don't. Criminals will find it.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Friday revealed more than 1,000 firearms have been reported stolen to the Waco Police Department over the past five years.

Guns have been primarily stolen from unlocked vehicles even with the gun hidden in a place the victim thinks no one can find it, according to police.

In order to curb gun thefts, the public is asked to take their gun inside with their valuables and lock the car as well as lock up the gun once inside.

“If the firearm is stolen, report it to the police with their make, model and serial number that leads to police knowing what stolen gun was used,” said Waco Assistant Chief Frank Gentsch in a podcast hosted by Cierra Shipley, Waco Police Public Information Officer.

Over 1,000 stolen guns have been reported to the Waco Police Department.
Even with guns being used to be fired in the air to celebrate or the use being intentional, someone can get hurt and the gun shooter may face a criminal offense.

“Even if you don’t know where the gunshots came from, call the police about the discharge with the direction you think it came from or if you see it give the best description of the car and the suspect,” said Assistant Police Chief Gentsch. “The easiest thing to do is give the license plate.”

In a video on their Facebook page, Chief Sheryl Victorian spoke about a rise in gun related crime in the community.

A message from Chief Victorian: Gun Violence in Waco

***GUN VIOLENCE IN WACO*** Chief Victorian has a very important message to share on gun related crime that is increasing in our community. "We all must continue to support each other as we continue to keep this community, our community safe, free of gun violence," - Chief Victorian. Listen to our podcast on what we're doing and how YOU can help! >> https://waco-pd-on-the-beat.castos.com/episodes/episode-17-gun-violence-in-waco Cierra Shipley, PIO

Posted by Waco Police Department on Thursday, January 27, 2022

“We all must continue to support each other as we continue to keep this community, our community safe, free of gun violence,” said Victorian.

