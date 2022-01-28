Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in East Texas

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The remains of a woman missing since 2018 have been found in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s office, on Thursday, Jan 20, members of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Texas Rangers and a forensic anthropologist from the University of North Texas, responded to a wooded area on property located near Richey Lane, in the Reklaw Community. Investigators with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant after confirming information that human remains had possibly been discovered in that area.

After Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, RCSO investigators, the Texas Rangers, and members of a forensic team responded to the location, human remains were recovered. The remains were taken to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for DNA testing and dental recognition.

The sheriff’s office said on Thursday, Jan. 27, Sheriff Valdez received preliminary reports that confirm that the remains recovered were those of Kim Flint. The family has been notified. As a part of the investigation, additional forensic testing will be completed soon. Valdez tells KLTV there were no signs of foul play.

Flint had been missing since September 2018. Her vehicle had been found crashed on the side of the road on State Highway 84 near the Angelina River, but Flint was not found.

KLTV’s Blake Holland spoke with James Flint, Kimberly Flint’s son, soon after the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains found in the Reklaw area were his mother’s.

“I know she’s not somewhere suffering or taken and abused,” James Flint said. “So in a way, I’m relieved and happy that we found her so we can put her to rest and let everybody who cared about and loved my mom have a chance to have closure.”

James Flint said that it’s like a dream to now have closure, because he’s been dealing with not knowing for so long.

“Looks like she walked down the Angelina River’s edge about a mile,” Flint said. “And the place I guess they found her, I don’t know exactly because I didn’t get to go exactly where she was found, but it was explained to me that it was pretty rough to get to.”

James Flint said authorities recovered a skull and a jawbone, which are both helpful for identification, so he is confident that the remains are his mother’s.

“I kind of find comfort and relief knowing that he (my father) is up there with her in heaven,” he said. “And maybe he told her and God, ‘We should probably let them know where you’re at,’ so we can have closure.”

James Roy Flint searches an area along Highway 84 near the Angelina River. (KLTV)

