Advertisement

Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in East Texas

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman....
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. (Source: Rusk County Sheriff's Office)(Rusk County Crime Stoppers)
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The remains of a woman missing since 2018 have been found in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s office, on Thursday, Jan 20, members of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Texas Rangers and a forensic anthropologist from the University of North Texas, responded to a wooded area on property located near Richey Lane, in the Reklaw Community. Investigators with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant after confirming information that human remains had possibly been discovered in that area.

After Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, RCSO investigators, the Texas Rangers, and members of a forensic team responded to the location, human remains were recovered. The remains were taken to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for DNA testing and dental recognition.

The sheriff’s office said on Thursday, Jan. 27, Sheriff Valdez received preliminary reports that confirm that the remains recovered were those of Kim Flint. The family has been notified. As a part of the investigation, additional forensic testing will be completed soon. Valdez tells KLTV there were no signs of foul play.

Flint had been missing since September 2018. Her vehicle had been found crashed on the side of the road on State Highway 84 near the Angelina River, but Flint was not found.

KLTV’s Blake Holland spoke with James Flint, Kimberly Flint’s son, soon after the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains found in the Reklaw area were his mother’s.

“I know she’s not somewhere suffering or taken and abused,” James Flint said. “So in a way, I’m relieved and happy that we found her so we can put her to rest and let everybody who cared about and loved my mom have a chance to have closure.”

James Flint said that it’s like a dream to now have closure, because he’s been dealing with not knowing for so long.

“Looks like she walked down the Angelina River’s edge about a mile,” Flint said. “And the place I guess they found her, I don’t know exactly because I didn’t get to go exactly where she was found, but it was explained to me that it was pretty rough to get to.”

James Flint said authorities recovered a skull and a jawbone, which are both helpful for identification, so he is confident that the remains are his mother’s.

“I kind of find comfort and relief knowing that he (my father) is up there with her in heaven,” he said. “And maybe he told her and God, ‘We should probably let them know where you’re at,’ so we can have closure.”

James Roy Flint searches an area along Highway 84 near the Angelina River.
James Roy Flint searches an area along Highway 84 near the Angelina River.(KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Guess Mazock , 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.
Texas high school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
Site of the proposed solar farm outside Crawford, Texas.
Proposed solar farm concerns rural Central Texas residents
FILE PHOTO: 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood
III Armored Corps units at Fort Hood told to be ready to deploy as tension escalates in Eastern Europe
Three Houston Police Officers were shot Thursday in Midtown.
Houston Police officers shot Thursday in stable condition

Latest News

This graphic illustration provided by Toyota Motor Corp. shows a vehicle called "Lunar Cruiser"...
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Agents saw the coffin but noticed it was in poor condition with the U.S. flag taped to the lid...
Texas Man Admits Smuggling Migrants In Coffin Draped With American Flag
Jacora Racon Paldo, 16
College Station police searching for missing teen
AirTags were designed by Apple to help find items like keys or wallets.
West Texas man arrested after stalking estranged wife with Apple AirTag