Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.28.22

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Harvest on 25th at 114 North 25th Street in Waco got a 77 on a recent inspection.

According to the food health worker, the raw eggs, cooked cauliflower and squash, half and half, and yogurt had to be thrown out because they weren’t kept at the right temperature.

There was expired food in the cooler: the vegan ranch, baked pears, caramelized onions, braised chicken, butternut squash, and hummus.

An employee was handling food without gloves, and another needed a hair restraint over his beard.

This restaurant needed a re-inspection.

__________

Jalisco’s Mexican Restaurant at 505 East central in Belton got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department worker, the ice machine had mold inside it.

There was build-up on the fan guards inside the walk-in cooler, and it also need thermometers.

__________

Cupbop Express at 3126 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got an 87 on a recent inspection.

The permit was withheld until the following issues were resolved.

The report detailed a dirty door and a mess inside the microwave.

There was dirt, mold, and old food particles on the lowboy.

Sauce was all over the walls.

The beef ribeye and other foods were reportedly placed on the floor inside the walk-in freezer. That’s not allowed.

Also, Gnats were found by the drain in the woman’s bathroom!

_______

Ruby’s Diner at 3300 Florence Road in Killeen is this week’s Clean Plate Award winner.

You can get a little of everything on this menu.

You could go with the carne-asada fries, chicken and waffles, pancake and eggs, burger and fries, BLT, and funnel cake.

