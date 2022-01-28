Advertisement

Texas DMV to take action against the use of fake temporary tags

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is collaborating with law enforcement, staff and state and local leadership to address the issue of fake temporary tags on vehicles.

Criminals are obtaining vehicle dealer licenses to fraudulently issue temporary tags to vehicles used in illegal activities in Texas and across the country. Some use the fraudulent tags themselves, while others sell tags through social media or in-person deals.

The DMV plans to implement provisions of House Bill 3927 which “provides the authority for TxDMV to limit the number of temporary tags available to licensed dealers and terminate access to temporary tags when the department identifies licensed dealers are involved in fraudulent activities, " the department said.

The TxDMV Board will consider these rules for immediate adoption at its upcoming special meeting on Jan. 27.

The department is also working with local law enforcement to embed TxDMV investigators in operations around the state to help identify the illegal sale and use of temporary tags as part of criminal investigations,

“The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is grateful for the ongoing cooperation and engagement of law enforcement agencies across the state to combat the fraudulent use of temporary tags,” said TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster. “My staff and I are committed to working with law enforcement in every way we can to end this illegal activity.”

