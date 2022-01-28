UMHB’s Men’s Basketball earns come-from-behind win over Hardin-Simmons

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team pulled away late to earn a come-from-behind win over Hardin-Simmons University Thursday evening in Belton. The win improved the Cru to 14-2 on the season and 9-2 in American Southwest Conference action while Cowboys fell to 11-5 overall and 7-4 in league play.

The Cowboys led by as many as eight points in the first half. Josiah Johnson tied the contest at 37 with a jumper at the 1:47 mark. Kyle Brennon hit a shot at 1:24 to give the Cowboys another lead before Luke Feely made a free throw at 00:56 for a 1-0 Cru advantage. Johnson hit another jumper with 29 seconds remaining to put the Cru up 40-39 at the half.

The second half opened with back-and-forth scoring until 16:59 when the Cowboys took a one-point lead. Hardin-Simmons held on to a lead until the 5:23 mark when Carson Hammond hit a three-pointer to put the Cru up 70-69. Hardin-Simmons took another lead with a pair of free throws from Chase Cobb. Ty Prince hit a jumper with 4:08 remaining for a 70-69 Cru advantage. Hardin-Simmons evened the contest with a foul shot before Luke Feely and Josiah Johnson combined for five points to gain another lead.

HSU cut the lead to three at 2:01 with a jumper from Will Bartosek. Feely hit another jumper at the 1:36 mark to give the Cru another five-point lead going into the final minute. The Cru held on, allowing the Cowboys just two points to win the contest 82-76.

Johnson led the Cru with 23 points, followed by Luke Feely with 19. Ty Prince added 10 points, all scored in the second half of action. Johnson was the Cru’s leading rebounder with seven while Prince added a team-high two blocks and Nathan Stolz had a team-high three steals. UMHB shot 52.7 percent in the contest with 16 second-chance points and 30 points in the paint. The Cru went 8-for-16 from beyond the arc, led by Hammond and Payton Brooks with two three-pointers each.

UMHB limited the Cowboys to a 42.9 percent showing in field goals with a 43.5 percent performance from beyond the arc. The Cowboys hit 57.1 percent of their 21 foul shots.

UMHB returns to action on Saturday, January 29th in a 3 p.m. contest against McMurry University at the Mayborn Campus Center in Belton.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.