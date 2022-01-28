Volunteers gather to count homeless population ahead of Killeen-Temple partnership

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Throughout all of Texas, volunteers are helping get a count of the homeless population, called the Point-In-Time count.

For some Central Texas cities, this is to help to serve the homeless population in a new way.

In Killeen, talks have started to partner up with the City of Temple to form a more unified way of reaching out to the homeless.

Even though the data gathered through the count helps on a statewide scale, it would also help identify specific issues related to homelessness in both cities.

“Again, you can’t begin to address the problem if you don’t know the scope of it,” said Rashawn Smith, Killeen’s special projects coordinator.

A group of volunteers helped to get a scope of the situation on Thursday in Killeen. The count was organized with the help of Smith and Kyle Moore, an officer in Killeen and head of its Homeless Outreach Team.

“We’re going to find out if they’re veterans. We’re going to find out if they’re victims of domestic violence. Were they just evictions?” said Moore.

The yearly count is taken throughout Texas and helps to secure resources that can go toward helping the homeless.

“That’s how you determine, based off of need,” said Moore. “We’re not Austin, obviously.”

This year the numbers will also help the city as it partners with Temple to form a new Regional Homeless Cooperation. Data will specifically help look into the correlation between mental health and homelessness.

“It’s a challenge for each individual city alone to be able to address and begin to solve homelessness,” said Smith.

Finding and reaching out to the homeless is an initiative some volunteers like Delise Coleman were happy to help with.

“They’ve been really good and the weather’s not bad, so everybody’s not so grumpy,” said Coleman.

Her interest in helping was because of the people she saw on the streets of Killeen.

“’Cause, it’s shocking to have this many homeless people,” said Coleman.

The count fluctuates year-to-year, but this time around there is a possibility about 300 people can be counted.

“(That is) exactly what it is, a snapshot, and count those individuals that are not necessarily in the homeless shelter,” said Moore.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.