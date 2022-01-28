Advertisement

West Texas man arrested after stalking estranged wife with Apple AirTag

AirTags were designed by Apple to help find items like keys or wallets.
AirTags were designed by Apple to help find items like keys or wallets.(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man was arrested Monday for stalking his estranged wife using an Apple AirTag.

According to an affidavit, Ray Valverde Jr. was arrested on Monday after following his soon-to-be ex-wife through Midland.

AirTags were designed by Apple to help find items like keys or wallets.

Midland Police say Valverde admitted to tracking her vehicle with an Apple AirTag. According to court documents, the woman contacted MPD to inform an officer that she was on her way to the station and Valverde was following her.

She told officers that between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24 she had received 40 calls from Valverde.

The victim told police that she found an Apple Airtag on her Tahoe in December.

The affidavit says Valverde admitted to placing the tracking device inside her vehicle and stalking her for several months.

The Midland Police Department says if you’re in a situation like this it’s important to inform them so they are able to intervene.

MPD says stalking like this is a crime of passion and usually involves two people who have been in a romantic relationship.

Valverde was released from jail on Wednesday on a $10,000 bond

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Guess Mazock , 35, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.
Texas high school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
Site of the proposed solar farm outside Crawford, Texas.
Proposed solar farm concerns rural Central Texas residents
FILE PHOTO: 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood
III Armored Corps units at Fort Hood told to be ready to deploy as tension escalates in Eastern Europe
Three Houston Police Officers were shot Thursday in Midtown.
Houston Police officers shot Thursday in stable condition

Latest News

This graphic illustration provided by Toyota Motor Corp. shows a vehicle called "Lunar Cruiser"...
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Agents saw the coffin but noticed it was in poor condition with the U.S. flag taped to the lid...
Texas Man Admits Smuggling Migrants In Coffin Draped With American Flag
Jacora Racon Paldo, 16
College Station police searching for missing teen
Police arrested two people for the murder of 23-year-old Maggie Fleming of Fort Worth, whose...
Two arrested for murder of Fort Worth woman found in North Texas