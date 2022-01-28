Wonderful weekend weather, wet and eventually colder next week

We have some really cold weather on the way late next week and potentially even some isolated snow flurries too, but we will thankfully have a really mild and sunny weekend before the weather gets a bit topsy-turvy next week. We had a cold front swing through overnight and temperatures have slipped into the 30s this morning. We will see a lot of sunshine today with gusty north winds too. Temperatures should warm into the mid-50s late today. Although wind chills won’t be a factor this afternoon, wind chills stay in the 20s and 30s through about mid-morning. Another cool night is in front of us as overnight lows dip close to and slightly below freezing into the low-to-mid 30s. The return of westerly winds Saturday will propel temperatures into the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday and we’ll be close to the 70° Sunday! Skies should stay generally sunny so enjoy the wonderful weather while you can.

We’ll kick off next week with a compact but potent storm system rolling through Monday. Numerous showers and storms will move from west-to-east across the area with the heaviest and most widespread rain coming along and east of I-35. Severe weather is highly unlikely but we could see upwards of an inch of rain in some spots before the system departs Monday night. There won’t be any cold air with this system but the rain should keep highs in the low-to-mid 60s. We’ll warm back into the upper 60s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies ahead of an arriving front Wednesday. Rain chances with Wednesday’s front are near 50% and temperatures should warm into the mid-60s before tumbling late in the day. Exactly how fast temperatures fall and how quickly the rain exits remains to be seen, but there is a small chance we could see a switch over from rain to a rain/snow mixture or maybe freezing rain. It’s too early to determine the fine details required for next Wednesday’s wintry weather forecast, but it seems like we’ll have a 30% chance of seeing a rain/snow mixture. If you’re concerned about the potential for wintry weather next week, know that it absolutely will not be a repeat of last February since this will only be a quick chance of wintry precipitation and not multiple rounds with days of sub-freezing temperatures.

Regardless of whether or not we see wintry weather next week, we’re expecting a sharp drop in temperatures. As of now, we’re forecasting four mornings in a row with temperatures in the 20s with a potential for temperatures dipping into the teens Friday morning. Wind chills Thursday morning may dip into the single digits too. As far as high temperatures go, we’re going to “warm” into the 40s Thursday and Friday with 50s returning next weekend.

