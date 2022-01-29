Advertisement

Central Texas restaurant owner accused of sharing child porn videos on Facebook

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Somnang Heng, 41, a restaurant owner in West, remained jailed Friday on a $125,000 bond at the McLennan County Jail on a charge of promotion of child pornography after he allegedly shared the footage on Facebook.

According to a criminal complaint affidavit obtained by KWTX, Facebook notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that one if its users had shared a video containing pornography involving children.

Facebook identified the user who shared the material as John Heng, the email linked to the user’s profile as somnangheng1981@gmail.com, and the username for the profile as john.heng1981, the affidavit states.

The Facebook user John Heng allegedly uploaded a photo of a girl and two five minute videos to John Heng’s profile which show a girl between the ages of 10 and 13 and a boy between the ages of three and five engaging in sex acts.

The faces of both children were clearly visible in the footage and the girl is seen moving the camera around in order to capture closeup shots, the affidavit states.

An investigator confirmed Somnang Heng uses the online screen name John Heng, the document states, and John is listed as the man’s middle name on his Texas driver’s license.

Investigators identified Heng as the owner of the Hunan Chinese Restaurant at 509 W. Oak in West. A subpoena of records from AT&T allegedly revealed the internet protocol (IP) address at the time the child pornography was uploaded to the John Heng Facebook profile was linked to Heng’s restaurant in West.

