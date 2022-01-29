Customers offer support after Central Texas restaurant raises menu prices

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new government report released Friday shows inflation rose last year at its highest rate in 30 years.

And people are feeling that pain. After fighting it off for the last year, one Central Texas restaurant finally had to give in and raise its prices.

It was not an easy decision for Katrina and Gerald Pelkey, owners of Studebakers Pizza in Gatesville.

“It’s very difficult, especially seeing that 40% increase and realizing how much money has been slipping away, not going toward keeping the business open,” said Gerald Pelkey.

Going on 12 years in business, these are the toughest times they have experienced while operating. All of the issues, starting after the pandemic.

“You go home and there’s no relief, you feel that burden every day,” said Gerald Pelkey.

And inflation’s role in raising food prices is just another hurdle for the owners dealing with low staff and working through sicknesses.

Rising prices, they started to notice last year, and did everything they could to avoid it.

“So about a year ago, we were paying about 42% less for the food that we’re selling today,” said Gerald Pelkey.

Cost were rising so much, they took to Facebook to tell customers they have to raise prices.

“We didn’t want to just hit people with a price increase and their wondering what’s going on,” said Gerald Pelkey.

For the most part, reception from customers has been fairly positive. Some even re-affirming their loyalty to the restaurant.

But as times stay tough, the Pelkeys are hopeful things will get easier soon.

“Let’s just hope we come through this and this starts to let up,” said Gerald Pelkey.

