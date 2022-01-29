Advertisement

GORGEOUS Weekend with Good Rain Chances Next Week

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Clear sky, light winds, and dry air will get us down around the freezing mark by tomorrow morning. The weekend may start off on a cold note, but our afternoons look fantastic! Sunshine remains in the forecast with warmer temperatures in the 60s, perhaps even near 70 for Sunday afternoon. No rain this weekend, but that’ll change next week with a more active weather pattern taking hold.

First system to come in next week will bring widespread rain to Central Texas and we might even be talking multi-inch rain totals! The greatest rainfall totals are expected to be along and east of I-35. Severe storms are not anticipated, but a few rumbles of thunder could be possible. Tuesday brings a brief break from the active weather only to have a cold front the next day. The start of next week is nice with highs in the 60s, but that second system that moves in Wednesday/Thursday will drastically changes our temperatures. This front will also bring a rain chance with it and how fast temperatures fall will be a big factor as it whether or not we see anything but a cold rain. If we fall fast enough we might just get a little winter precipitation mid-next week.

Will it get cold? Yes, it will! And it comes in a hurry! A sharp drop from the 60s to the 40s by Thursday plus wind chills could be in the single digits Thursday morning.

Will it snow? It’s still too many days out to be sure and there’s still too much back and forth between the models to really tell yet.

Regardless of whether or not we see wintry precipitation next week, we’re expecting a sharp drop in temperatures. As of now, we’re forecasting four mornings in a row with temperatures in the 20s with a potential for temperatures dipping into the teens Friday morning. Wind chills Thursday morning may dip into the single digits too. As far as high temperatures go, we’re going to “warm” into the 40s Thursday and Friday with 50s returning next weekend.

