Local students trained to be tech support for their schools

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -At Lake Belton High school the students will now also be the tech support after completing a training program through computer company Acer.

Since the pandemic computers have become a central part of learning for students and at Lake Belton Highschool and all Belton ISD schools, every student has their own device.

That’s about 2,000 student and staff computers. For Angela Finn, the school’s technology assistant, it means lots of repairs.

“It’s job security,” Finn joked “But it’s a lot of work.”

She’s soon getting some relief from the extra work once the students are all fully trained to offer technical support. The students troubleshoot and fix both software and hardware issues.

The students completed an online Acer course and are also taking a hands on approach by dismantling computers to practice.

Seven students have already received their certification.

“It could be anything with the computer,” said sophomore Rylan Reasoner. “It could be the screen, it could be the keyboard, it could be the touch pad, it could be the stylus,” he said, pointing out the wide range of issues they can fix.

Staff at the school say the students helping with technical support is great help for minimizing disruptions to learning.

“It takes a lot of downtime from the kids not having computers,” Finn said “So when they can fix them we should be able to fix them in under two days instead of waiting on almost two weeks return.”

The students will also have an opportunity to participate in an paid internship with Acer this summer.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.