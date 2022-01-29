Advertisement

Skills competition at Temple College exposes middle, high schoolers to various careers

LCCC Welding graduate, David Gordon, stands in front of the series of welds that earned him the...
LCCC Welding graduate, David Gordon, stands in front of the series of welds that earned him the title of fourth best welder in the National Skills USA contest this summer.(Laramie County Community College)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jan. 29, 2022
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Middle school and high school students from across the region competed in a variety of SkillsUSA 2022 challenges Saturday.

SkillsUSA is a program that brings together students, teachers and industry professionals to fill America’s workforce. Students competed in simulations relating to crime scene investigation, community emergency response, forensic science, etc.

“We actually have law enforcement, we actually have ems ad health science people out here, nursing and what not. So by them actually interfacing with these people in a setting where they are simulating real world then one it gets them a little bit of exposure into what happens and it’s hopefully motivation,” said Stephen Phelps, division director of Business and Career Professions at Temple College.

In addition, being on the Temple College campus allows the students to get a feel for higher education, Phelps said.

The last time Temple College hosted SkillsUSA competitions was 2020, due to COVID-19.

