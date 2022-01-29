Advertisement

Waco Police identify man who allegedly stabbed woman at QuikTrip

Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Good Samaritan who witnessed a domestic violence incident involving a man stabbing a woman stepped in and fired a weapon at the aggressor in defense of the woman, Waco Police said.

Waco Police identified the alleged attacker as Byron Bryant, 51, of Waco.

The incident happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at the QuikTrip located at 2350 S. New Road. “Initial reports indicated that a male was actively stabbing a female and was chasing her into the gas station,” police said in a news release.

The woman who was stabbed and the man shot by the Good Samaritan were both transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of “severe injuries.”

Bryant was released from the hospital on Monday, January 31st is currently in the McLennan County Jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bryant’s victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man who fired the weapon remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He was released and has not been charged with a crime, police said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapper Wesley Lewis "Hotboy Wes"
Waco rapper ‘Hotboy Wes’ out on bond after robbery arrest
Winter Storm Warning in pink, Winter Storm Watch in blue
Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for parts of Central Texas - here’s what to expect
Two men are dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Walker Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify victims shot and killed Sunday, including 17-year-old
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Police respond after two people barricade inside with weapons.
Standoff in Temple ends with 2 in custody, 8 released from home

Latest News

Tuesday was the ribbon cutting for McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3, the county's newest...
New court to help resolve backlog of civil cases in McLennan County
TOP: 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison. ...
Six charged after SWAT standoff in Temple
ahead of the storm
Winter weather preparation underway in Central Texas
Abbott says Texas power grid ready for winter storm
Abbott says Texas power grid ready for winter storm
Harmony Public School substitutes could get up to $600 pay increase