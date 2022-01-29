Good Samaritan shoots man stabbing woman outside Waco gas station, police say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Good Samaritan who witnessed a domestic violence incident involving a man stabbing a woman stepped in and fired a weapon at the aggressor in defense of the woman, Waco Police said.

The incident happened at about 7:40 p.m. at the QuikTrip located at 2350 S. New Road.

Police said the woman who was stabbed and the man shot by the Good Samaritan are both receiving medical treatment at a hospital. Police did not have an update on the condition of the man and the woman.

The man who fired the weapon remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Waco Police officers and detectives remained at the gasoline station late Friday night gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

