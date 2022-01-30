Bears fall to ‘Bama in Big 12/SEC Challenge
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and had nine rebounds as Alabama toppled No. 4 Baylor 87-78 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Baylor drops to 17-3 on the season.
Alabama has now beaten three teams that reached the Final Four last season.
Along with the defending champion Bears, the Crimson Tide knocked off then-No. 1 Gonzaga in early December and topped Houston a week later.
Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points for Alabama, which improved to 14-7.
Jeremy Sochan scored 17 for Baylor and Adam Flagler had 16, going 4 of 8 from 3-point range. The Bears are 18-3.
