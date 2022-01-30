Advertisement

Bears fall to ‘Bama in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Alabama forward Juwan Gary (4) defends against Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) with Alabama...
Alabama forward Juwan Gary (4) defends against Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) with Alabama forward James Rojas (33) in support during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and had nine rebounds as Alabama toppled No. 4 Baylor 87-78 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Baylor drops to 17-3 on the season.

Alabama has now beaten three teams that reached the Final Four last season.

Along with the defending champion Bears, the Crimson Tide knocked off then-No. 1 Gonzaga in early December and topped Houston a week later.

Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points for Alabama, which improved to 14-7.

Jeremy Sochan scored 17 for Baylor and Adam Flagler had 16, going 4 of 8 from 3-point range. The Bears are 18-3.

