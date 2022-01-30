Advertisement

A Great Sunday with BIG CHANGES Later This Week

We dip to the mid 30’s to start your Sunday, with sunny skies bringing us to around 70° for highs in the afternoon. Our next disturbance arrives on Monday, whi
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 45 minutes ago
We dip to the mid 30′s to start your Sunday, with sunny skies bringing us to around 70° for highs in the afternoon. Our next disturbance arrives on Monday, which will bring good rain chances to our area for most of the day. Highs will stay comfortably cool in the low 60′s alongside the rain.

However, BIG CHANGES arrive on Wednesday as a strong cold front will be moving in from the north. This will bring another round of scattered rain as we go throughout the day, but it’ll also bring the chance for some wintry weather for Thursday. Freezing rain will be possible heading into Thursday morning as very cold temperatures take over Central Texas, and some of it could even last into the afternoon.

Highs will only make it into the low 30′s next Thursday, but gusty north winds will keep wind chills in the low 20′s. The very cold weather will last through Friday, and Friday morning looks to be our coldest morning by far as we go through next week as many of you may be in the single digits for some of you.

