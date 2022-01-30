Motorcyclist killed after collision with deer

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to be aware of wild animals after a motorcyclist was killed in Coryell County after colliding with a deer.

The fatality happened Friday night before 7 p.m. on FM 107 about a mile east of County Road 303.

Troopers say 61-year-old John William Chapman of Chilton was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting a deer in the roadway.

They say he wasn’t wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

