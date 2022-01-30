Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed after collision with deer

Motorcycle generic
Motorcycle generic(KWCH)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to be aware of wild animals after a motorcyclist was killed in Coryell County after colliding with a deer.

The fatality happened Friday night before 7 p.m. on FM 107 about a mile east of County Road 303.

Troopers say 61-year-old John William Chapman of Chilton was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting a deer in the roadway.

They say he wasn’t wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting incident happened at about 7:40 p.m. at the QuikTrip located at 2350 S. New Road.
Good Samaritan shoots man stabbing woman outside Waco gas station, police say
Somnang Heng, 41, a restaurant owner in West, was jailed Friday on a $125,000 bond at the...
Central Texas restaurant owner accused of sharing child porn videos on Facebook
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman....
Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in East Texas
Lawmakers and advocates are saying the American Rescue Plan is failing to rescue families who...
As Central Texas families continue struggling, a fourth stimulus check could be on the way
The wreck closed a portion of Highway 77 in rural Central Texas on Friday afternoon.
Wreck shuts down portion of rural Central Texas highway

Latest News

Temple Police investigate early morning shooting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump
Texas Republicans trumpet their support for another Trump presidential bid at Conroe rally
LCCC Welding graduate, David Gordon, stands in front of the series of welds that earned him the...
Skills competition at Temple College exposes middle, high schoolers to various careers
Lawmakers and advocates are saying the American Rescue Plan is failing to rescue families who...
As Central Texas families continue struggling, a fourth stimulus check could be on the way