Advertisement

North Korea launches suspected missile in 7th test in 2022

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in December 2021.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its 7th round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say whether the weapon was ballistic or how far it flew.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense and Prime Minister’s office said the weapon was possibly a ballistic missile but didn’t immediately provide further details.

North Korea has been ramping up its testing activity in recent months demonstrating its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman....
Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in East Texas
The shooting incident happened at about 7:40 p.m. at the QuikTrip located at 2350 S. New Road.
Good Samaritan shoots man stabbing woman outside Waco gas station, police say
The wreck closed a portion of Highway 77 in rural Central Texas on Friday afternoon.
Wreck shuts down portion of rural Central Texas highway
Handcuffs graphic
Central Texas restaurant owner accused of sharing child porn videos on Facebook
Owners of Studebakers Pizza in Gatesville announced a price raise on its Facebook page, to...
Customers offer support after Central Texas restaurant raises menu prices

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
LCCC Welding graduate, David Gordon, stands in front of the series of welds that earned him the...
Skills competition at Temple College exposes middle, high schoolers to various careers
Lawmakers and advocates are saying the American Rescue Plan is failing to rescue families who...
As Central Texas families continue struggling, a fourth stimulus check could be on the way
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds