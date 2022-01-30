Preparing for the worst: Local agencies participate in search and rescue exercises

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tragedy can strike at any moment, but local agencies are committed to staying prepared and learning how to best collaborate with one another. The Bryan Fire Department, in conjunction with the Brazos Valley Search & Rescue Group, held a training exercise at Lake Bryan Saturday to further develop these skills.

Some of the agencies involved in the training included the Bryan Police Department, College Station Fire Department, East Texas Mounted Search and Rescue and the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team.

“Each group learns what the other group is capable of doing, we get to learn and meet each individual so when we get to that exercise or real event, I now know you by name,” Cory Matthews, the exercise director, said.

The exercise played off a scenario that six people went out on a boat Lake Bryan before a storm came in, according to Matthews. No one heard from the individuals, so the agencies practiced searching for them using their different methods. Practice dummies were used as people.

For the City of Bryan drone team, this meant they launched their updated software that can detect people, according to Aaron Sampson, City of Bryan Drone Program coordinator.

“We can tell that software that we’re looking for someone in a red shirt or whatever color and it will scan through the pixels of all the images and it’ll flag anything’s that sees that color,” Sampson said.

While drones were in the air, the East Texas Mounted Search and Rescue team practiced on the ground with their skilled horses. Team member Susette Renfro said this is an aspect of a search and rescue mission that many people may not know about.

“Horses will walk faster and farther so that way we get the outer area of where the dogs aren’t able to continue,” Refro said.

The horses and dogs involved in the day’s exercise received care from the Texas A&M University Veterinary Emergency Program. The program cares for many types of animals involved in missions along with those who are being rescued.

“A lot of times, those are some pretty dangerous conditions. So when those dogs are out, they’re out for long days and sometimes some pretty extreme circumstances,” Garrett Carr, Texas A&M University Veterinary Emergency Program member said.

